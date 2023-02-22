MoYS presents cash to Sellas Tetteh
The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), on behalf of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has presented an amount of GH¢50,000 to the former coach of the Black Satellites, Mr Sellas Tetteh.
The gesture was to support him as he battle some health issues.
The Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Evans Opoku Bobie, who led a delegation of officials from the Ministry expressed his excitement over the improvement in the coach’s medical condition.
According to the Deputy Minister, the visit was extremely important considering Tetteh’s contribution to the development of football in Ghana.
Speaking on behalf of the coach, Mr Michael Lassey Teivi, a brother to the coach expressed gratitude to the President for the kind gesture, and promised to make good use of the amount donated.
Coach Sellas Tetteh, led the U-20 national team, the Black Satellites, to win the FIFA World Cup in Egypt in 2009.
Officials who accompanied the Deputy Minister were the Chief Accountant, Dr. Osman Haruna Tweneboah, the Deputy Director of Research, Statistics and Information Management, Mr Horen Quashigah, the Head of Protocol, Mrs Dinah Boateng, Head of Public Relations, Mr. Kenneth Annang and an Assistant Director, Rodalyn Ansong.
BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE