MoYS presents cash to Sellas Tetteh

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), on behalf of the Pres­ident, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has presented an amount of GH¢50,000 to the former coach of the Black Satellites, Mr Sellas Tetteh.

The gesture was to sup­port him as he battle some health issues.

The Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Evans Opoku Bobie, who led a delegation of officials from the Ministry expressed his excitement over the improve­ment in the coach’s medical condition.

According to the Dep­uty Minister, the visit was extremely important consid­ering Tetteh’s contribution to the development of football in Ghana.

Speaking on behalf of the coach, Mr Michael Lassey Teivi, a brother to the coach expressed gratitude to the President for the kind gesture, and promised to make good use of the amount donated.

Coach Sellas Tetteh, led the U-20 national team, the Black Satellites, to win the FIFA World Cup in Egypt in 2009.

Officials who accompanied the Deputy Minister were the Chief Accountant, Dr. Osman Haruna Twene­boah, the Deputy Director of Research, Statistics and Information Management, Mr Horen Quashigah, the Head of Protocol, Mrs Di­nah Boateng, Head of Public Relations, Mr. Kenneth Annang and an Assistant Director, Rodalyn Ansong.

