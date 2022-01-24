MOYS directs GFA to dissolve Stars mgt c’ttee

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) has directed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to reconstitute the Black Stars Management Committee, following the team’s poor performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The Black Stars were booted out of the tournament by minnows Comoros, after picking a point at the group stage.

As a result, the Ministry of Youth and Sports on Friday afternoon met with the GFA to review the performance of the Black Stars at the AFCON and also discussed preparations towards the World Cup 2022 play-off.

After the emergency meeting, the Ministry, in accordance with its mandate, asked the GFA to reconstitute the Black Stars Management Committee and also review the work and capacity of the Black Stars’ technical team, led by the head coach, Milovan Rajevac.

The Ministry emphasised strongly the disappointment of Ghanaians and Government in the national team’s poor showing at the biennial competition.

A statement from the Ministry added: “The Ministry made it clear to the GFA that the people of Ghana have lost confidence in the capacity of the current technical team of the Black Stars to deliver success.”

“The Ministry assures the general public that it will always act in the best interest of the country and with the ultimate goal of improving the performance and competitiveness of our National teams,” the statement added. -GNA