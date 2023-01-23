Motorcycle rider allegedly stabs colleague to death at Dagbamate

A 22-year-old commer­cial motorcycle rider, Agorsor Christian, has allegedly stabbed his colleague rider to death.

The alleged act was as a result of the suspect’s attempt to pick a passenger ahead of the deceased.

Agbesi Davor, 33, died on his way to the Abor Sacred Heart Hospital, after his colleague stabbed him in the chest with a screwdriver.

Mr Raphael Ahiable, the As­sembly Member for the area, said that a misunderstanding ensued between the two riders at the parking terminal as to whose turn it was to pick a pillion.

The Assembly Member said the suspect “pulled out a screw­driver and stabbed Davor in chest and absconded.

Mr Ahiable said Davor was quickly conveyed on a motorcycle by residents in the area.

“It was initially planned to move him to Abor Hospital, but was rushed to a health centre at Avenorpedo on their way after they realised his condition was worsening but died upon arrival,” he said.

Sources at the Abor Police Command confirmed the inci­dent to the GNA.

The sources said the suspect fled the scene before the police arrived, but was later brought to the police station by his father, Pastor Agorsor Gomez.

The police at Abor said the suspect was currently in custody as investigations continued.

The body of Davor has been deposited at the Sacred Heart Hospital morgue, Abor for au­topsy. — GNA