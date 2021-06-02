Motorbike repairer jailed 15 years for stabbing, robbing mason

A motorbike repairer, who stabbed a mason in the abdomen before robbing him of his mobile phone at Pure water, near Ashongman, in Accra, has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.





Mohammed Toure, resident of Ashongman Estates,was sentenced to two years on the charge of causing harm and 15 years on the charge of robbery.Sentences are to run concurrently.





The court presided over by Mrs AfiaOwusuaa Appiah found Toure guilty on the two charges at the end of the trial and sentenced him accordingly.





Prosecuting, Chief Inspector William K. Boateng said that the complainant Maxwell Awortwi is a mason and a resident of Pure water, a suburb of Ashongman, Accra.





He said on October 27, 2018, when complainant was returning to the house,

Toure emerged from a house and attacked him (complainant) with a pair of scissors and collected his Itel mobile phone valued GH₵300.00.





Chief Insp Boateng said when the complainant began to shout for help, Toure took to his heels and went into hiding.





He said complainant reported the case at Agbogba Police station and he was issued with a medical form to attend hospital.





Chief Insp Boateng said Toure resurfaced and with the help of an Assembly Member, Emmanuel Tetteh Odai, Toure was nabbed and handed over to the Police at Agbogba.





He said Toure in a caution statement, admitted the offence in the presence of an independent witness. – GNA