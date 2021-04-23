More needs to be done to secure NPP victory in 2024—John Boadu

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has cautioned that more needs to be done to secure the party’s overwhelming victory in 2024.

“We lost seats that we ought not to have lost and if we put our act together, remain focused and show commitment, we will be able to win more seats in 2024,” he said.

Outlining factors that influenced results of the party in Election 2020, Mr Boadu blamed the financial sector clean-up and fight against illegal mining, popularly referred to as galamsey, for NPP’s poor showing in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

At a meeting with NPP executive members in Tumu in the Sissala East Constituency of the Upper East Region as part of the party’s leadership tour of the country, he insisted that “a major decision to reform the financial sector really cost us because a lot of people lost their jobs and income, which was not for political expediency”.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidates performed well during 2020 elections by matching the number of NPP seats in Parliament and results of presidential election were also rejected by Election 2020 Presidential Candidate for NDC, former President John Mahama.

He had argued neither he nor President Nana Akufo-Addo attained clear majority because of omission of Techiman South Constituency in the Bono East Region from declaration of provisional results by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Former President Mahama filed an election petition asking the Supreme Court to order a re-run of the presidential election for him and the incumbent, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

However, the court dismissed his petition and contended that it was incompetent, lacked merit, and raised no reasonable cause of action.

The EC announced that President Akufo-Addo garnered 51.59 per cent of the votes while former President Mahama polled 47.37 per cent. –citinewsroom.com