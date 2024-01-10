The National Com­mission for Civic Education (NCCE) has expressed concern over the culture of moneti­sation of politics in the country as the 2024 general elections draws close.

According to it, the impunity which comes along with the prac­tice posed a “threat to the nation and our well-being as individual citizens.”

At a news conference in Accra on Monday to commemorate Constitution Day, the Chairperson, Ms Kathleen Addy, blamed the sit­uation not only on politicians but the citizenry, recounting many of such incidences in various elections last year.

“We are guilty of making ex­treme financial demands on those who offer themselves for public office and then we get angry and disappointed when they are unable to deliver the public goods we expect.

We are at a point where a major criteria for getting elected into public office is the candidates’ ability to dole out cash to voters. It is time to own up to this terrible practice and commit to ending it. If we don’t end it, it will end us,” she said.

The chairperson expressed fear that the perpetuation of monetisation in politics not only undermined Ghana’s democracy, implored citizens to also reject politicians that seek to entice or engage them in acts of violence as the elections draw near.

“2024 is an opportunity to affirm our political maturity and will be a test case on our level of political and religious tolerance and respect for ethnic and cultural diversity.

This year, let us not lose a life or limb or even shed one drop of blood for the sake of politics,” she urged.

Touching on the Commission’s theme for the year; ‘Together we can build Ghana, so get involved,’ Ms Addy said her outfit was poised to effectively deliver on its man­date and educate citizens to make informed choices ahead of the December polls.

She outlined plans by the Commission to intensify voter education to reduce apathy and in­crease citizen’s participation in the elections while promoting a sense of nationhood and the principles of participatory democracy at all levels.

The chairperson thus entreated all stakeholders particularly the media to play their roles effectively to sustain the country’s peace and democracy.

“Let us all be reminded that Ghana, with all its flaws, is the only country we have and we must rise to the challenge of building our country together.

There is no human Messiah coming to save us. Only we can save us, we are the ones we’ve been waiting for and this is our time,” she cautioned.

BY ABIGAIL ANNOH