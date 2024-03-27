Mohammed VI Foundation of African Oulema – Ghana branch Ramadan gift to Muslims

At least 250 families in the Muslim community in Accra on Monday received assorted food items for them to observe the month-long Ramadan, during which Mus­lims fast from dawn to dusk, in fulfilment of one of the pillars of Islam.

The donation of the assorted items including rice, cooking oil, tomato paste, milk, sugar and tea bags forms part of the Moham­med VI Foundation of African Oulema – Ghana branch, 2024 Ramadan Food Distribution Project, in support of the needy in society.

The President of the Foun­dation in Ghana, Sheikh Musta­pha Ibrahim, and the Morocco Ambassador to Ghana, Ms Imane Ouaadil, witnessed the distribution of the items at the Kotobabai Wembley Park, a suburb of Accra. Also in attendance was former member of the Council of State, Dr Rabiatu Ammah.

The Mohammed VI Foundation for Africa Oulema- Ghana branch, was established in 2015 with the support of King of Morocco, Mo­hammed VI, to unify and coordi­nate efforts of all Muslim Scholars from across the African continent in order to promote peace and religious tolerance.

One of the key aspects of Ra­madan is the emphasis on charity and helping those in need, and in line with its core values, the Foun­dation carries out humanitarian activities in the country, especially during Muslim festivals and other religious activities in order to en­able them observe them with ease.

Presenting the items, Sheikh Ibrahim said Ramadan was dedi­cated to strengthening the ties of kinship and community, embody­ing the spirit of togetherness which central to the Muslim faith.

He underscored the values of peace and religious co-existence in the country, expressing the hope that Muslims would continue to uphold the core values of the religion which stood for peace and tolerance.

Sheikh Ibrahim also expressed gratitude to the King and the government of Morocco for their continual support to Ghanaians.

Ms Ouaadil for her part wished the Muslim community successful Ramadan, underlining the bond of friendship between the govern­ment and people of Morocco and Ghana.

BY ALHAJI SALIFU ABDUL-RAHAMAN