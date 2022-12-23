MOG wins Artiste of the Year at Praise Achievement Awards 2022

Dynamic Gospel Musician, MOG Music has made history by winning Artiste of the Year at the maiden edition of the Praise Achievement Awards 22.

Ghana’s Gospel music industry came come alive on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the Oil Dome of the Royal House Chapel at Kaneshie as musicians and stakeholders who have excelled in the year under review honoured.

At the end, MOG Music emerged winner of the coveted award and also picked up the Male Artiste of the Year.

Diana Hamilton, Joe Mettle, Ohemaa Mercy, Scott Evans, Efe Grace, Kofi Owusu Peprah among many others also won awards on the night.

The night saw Nii Addo, Dr Fletcher Narh and Millicent Yankey pick up awards from the diaspora category.

Also, Sonnie Badu and Sinach were given honorary awards for their impact in music globally.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Praise Achievement Awards, Mr.Dennis Anderson afrer the programme expressed his appreciation to the all stakeholders for their unflinching support in making the programme a success.

Patrons on the night saw performances from Harmonious Chorale, Soul Winners, Bethel Revival Choir, Scott Evans, Kingzkid, Nii Addo, Millicent Yankey, Efe Grace, Kofi Karikari, Cwesi Oteng, Pastor Edwin Dadson, Preye Odede, Diana Hamilton, Ohemaa Mercy, MOG, Joe Mettle, Akesse Brempong, Prospa Ochimana who was joined by Sonnie Badu.

As part of the amazing packages on the night, the event was sealed by a masterful performances from Sinach, who crowned it in style.

Praise Achievement Awards is a Christian Music Awards, established to recognize exceptional achievements in ministry and the gospel music industry.

It is also aimed at celebrating gospel musicians and industry players who have excelled in the year under review.