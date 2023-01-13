Mixed reactions greet resignation of 2 key former ministers

A cross section of Ghanaians have expressed mixed reactions over the resignation of two key former ministers in the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The ministers are, Mr Alan Kyeremanten, formerly the Minister of Trade and Industry (MoTI)and Dr Afriye Akoto, former Minister of Food and Agriculture (MOFA).

While some lauded the decisions of the two New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwarts to resign and focus on their presidential ambition, others also criticised the move and described it as a political gimmick.

A National Service Personnel (NSP), Mr Dennis Attuquayefio told the Ghanaian Times that the two NPP stalwarts decision to resign was laudable as it would allow them to solely focus on their presidential ambitions without reducing productivity at their various ministries.

“I think their resignation must be applauded first of all because they appreciate the fact that their commitments to the flagbearership race will be a hindrance to their effectiveness as ministers of the state hence I think it is a step in the right direction,” he explained.

He revealed that their decision would leave some cracks in the party as many hence the need for the party executives to ensure that all supporters of the flagbearer hopefuls should remained united after the flagbearership race.

Mr Attuquayefio tipped Mr Alan Kyeremanten to win the flagbeareship race of the NPP considering his past experiences and contributions to the party.

“There is no doubt that Alan Kyeremanteng has a high chance of winning the flagbearership race if taking his past experiences in the same portfolio into account and also for the Former Agric Minister,Mr Afriye Akoto. I am not sure how his cards will play out, but we cannot also underestimate the work he has done for the party,” he said.

Mr Bob Etornam Malik, a politician, said the decision of the two NPP stalwarts to resign were political gimmicks and were long overdue as their tenure in office had not yielded positive results.

He explained that they did not fully perform their roles as cabinet ministers as cabinet was responsible for the economic growth but that’s not the case considering the current economic challenges in the country.

He added that their chances of winning the flagbearership race depended on the delegates and was certain the delegates would make the right choice when the time comes.

A student journalist, George OseiObengsaid the resignation of Mr Kyeremanten and Dr Afriye Akoto were too early as it would negatively affect the productivity of the ministry.

He explained that the delegates’ conference to decide who leads the NPP would not occur anytime soon hence the need for the two-party stalwarts to had maintained their ministerial positions and serve the nation.

He also tipped Mr Kyeremanten to win the NPP flagbearership race.

It would be recalled that, the former Minister of MoTI, Mr Alan Kyeremanten and the former Minister of MOFA, Mr Afriyie Akoto tendered in their resignation on January 6 and 10 respectively.

The two NPP stalwarts alongside Mr Kwabena Agyapong, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, Mr Joe Ghartey and Mr Boagye Agyarko are eyeing the flagbearership race of the NPP.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta has been nominated as the caretaker minister of the Ministry of Trade and Industry whilst Mavis Hawa Koomson would act as the caretaker minister for the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

BY JESSEL LARTEY THERSON-COFIE