Misappropriation of Council of State election money causes boycott of Krachi East Assembly sitting

Assembly members of Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region boycotted the first session of the general assembly meeting of the year stemming from confusion over Council of State election cash.

The enraged assembly members staged a walkout for being shortchanged during the election period.





They explained that their action was to protest the treatment meted out to the rest of the membersselected to vote for the nine aspirants of the Council of State election in the region on February 12, this year.





The assembly members accused Emmanuel Ladzi, the Presiding Member (PM), and Samuel Jayon, an assembly member for Ayerumu Electoral Area, for allegedly pocketing the money and denying the rest theirshare.





They boycotted the meeting when Jonas Essel, Assembly Memberfor Dambai Lakeside,wanted to know the outcome of their demand, which was seconded by his colleagues, resulting in the two assembly members being forced to return the money for each member to have his or her share.





The assembly members petitioned the leadership of the assembly to resolve the issue amicably before any meeting could be held.





Wisdom Gidisu, the Member of Parliament (MP) and heads of departments, intervened for the meeting to proceed, but the assembly members ignored it and staged a walkout.





Mr Jayon said he took GH₵15,000 while Mr Ladzi had GH₵11,000 and they were instructed to keep GH₵3,000.00 each and make the rest available to members andthat he used his share to take care of the medical bills of his ailing mother, who eventually died.





Mr Ladzi, however, confirmed that he kept the GH₵3,000 and returned GH₵9,000 as instructed, but his colleague failed to honour his side of the bargain.





He said Mr Jayon pleaded with the members to pardon them till the end of May for them to honour their liability and assured them that the issue would be resolved amicably by the next meeting. -GNA