Minority urges govt to address declining cocoa production

The Minority Cau­cus in Parliament has raised a red flag over the alarming decline in Ghana’s cocoa production, calling on the government to ur­gently address the issue to prevent further deterioration of the sector.

In a statement issued by Eric Opoku, Member of Parliament for Asunafo South and Ranking Member on the Parliamentary Select Committee on Food, Ag­riculture, and Cocoa Affairs, the Minority highlighted the adverse impact of the declining cocoa output on the livelihoods of Gha­naian cocoa farmers.

The recent surge in global cocoa prices, reaching an unprec­edented $10,000 USD per tonne, has been attributed to a global shortage exacerbated by decreased cocoa production in Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire, which together con­tribute 70 per cent of the world’s cocoa output.

The Minority Caucus calls on the government to prioritise the welfare of cocoa farmers by increasing farm-gate prices and implementing measures to curb smuggling.

Mr Opoku said Ghana’s cocoa production for the 2023/2024 crop season plummeted to a historic low of 450,000 metric tonnes, the lowest in two decades, under the current Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP administration.

“This sharp decline in cocoa production has dire consequenc­es for Ghanaian cocoa farmers, whose incomes and purchasing power are being severely eroded. Despite the lucrative international market prices, Ghanaian cocoa farmers are receiving meagre payments of GH¢1,308 per tonne, compared to the equivalent of GH¢8,125 per tonne on the global market.”

He said wide disparity in prices underscores the exploitation of Ghana’s hardworking cocoa farm­ers by the government.

“The NDC caucus in Parliament demands immediate action from the government to increase the farm-gate price of cocoa to align with the prevailing international market prices. Failure to address this issue not only perpetuates the exploitation of cocoa farmers but also threatens the viability of the cocoa industry, which is already reeling from mismanagement and corruption,” he said.

He said of cocoa smuggling, which resulted in the loss of 150,000 metric tonnes of cocoa valued at nearly $400 million last year, further underscores the urgency of addressing the price disparity.

“Smuggling occurs when farmers are offered uncompetitive prices by the government, driving them to seek better returns else­where and this not only deprives the country of much-needed revenue but also exacerbates the challenges facing the cocoa sec­tor,” he said.

Mr Opoku said the misman­agement of funds within COCO­BOD, highlighted by exorbitant expenses such as the purchase of iPad keyboards for the Board of Directors at GH¢4, 500.00 per unit, further illustrates the negligence and disregard for the welfare of cocoa farmers.

“With administrative expenses skyrocketing to GH¢2.5 billion in 2021, while cocoa farmers continue to suffer, it is evident that urgent reforms are needed to salvage the dwindling cocoa sector,” he explained.

Addressing the systemic issues plaguing the cocoa industry, including mismanagement and corruption within COCOBOD, is essential to revitalising the sector and ensuring the prosperity of Ghanaian cocoa farmers.

He called for a swift action to save Ghana’s cocoa industry from collapse, adding that the govern­ment must heed the calls of the Minority Caucus and take decisive steps to address the price dispar­ity and implement reforms that prioritise the interests of cocoa farmers.

Mr Opoku said failure to do so would risk irreparable damage to an industry that is the backbone of Ghana’s economy and the livelihood of millions of cocoa farmers across the country.