Minority to challenge relationship between 2nd Deputy Speaker, NPP caucus

The Minority in Parliament is to challenge the propriety of the relationship between the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus.

Mr Amoako, the independent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Fomena Constituency in the Ashanti Region, decided to align with the NPP caucus, making them the Majority side in a near-hung Parliament.

But the Minority has stated that it had gathered evidence that proved that, the independent MP, had joined the Majority caucus rather than merely doing business with them.

Alhaji Mohammed- Mubarak Muntaka, the Minority Chief Whip, said his outfit would at the commencement of the second session of Parliament challenge that and cause for a by-election to be held in Fomena.

“We believe that their relationship has gone beyond mere business because Mr Amoako has actually joined them and he walks out of the chamber with them, even as an independent Second Deputy Speaker and the minority caucus is going to take this up and he cannot feign independence and afterwards align with them,” he pointed out.

Alhaji Muntaka indicated that the Minority would not hold informal meetings with the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu aimed at building consensus in the second session of the Eighth Parliament because more often than not he misrepresented the outcomes of such meetings.

“We are not going to engage him in any unofficial meetings, we will only have our engagements with him officially, where minutes are taken, we want to be able to refer him to the minutes of meetings, in case he attempts to go about spreading falsehood, we are going to stick to the standing orders since Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is not trustworthy, and he has consistently misrepresented what goes on in meetings,” he aasured. –citinewsroom.com