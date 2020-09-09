Ministry provides weighing scales to Senior High Schools

The Ministry of Education has presented 722 weighing scales to Senior High Schools to enable them to check the quantities of food supplied them by the National Buffer Stock Company across the country.

The Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh speaking at the presentation ceremony stated that the initiative to provide schools with weighing scales was as a result of complaints received from numerous schools concerning the quantity of their food stuffs supplied them by the company.

“After sending supplies to schools, we keep hearing complaints from one or two people that either the weight of the food we brought was not up to the weight that was supplied to the schools”, he said.

The Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwa said the provision of the weighing scales would help to resolve all issues regarding the quantity of supplied food in schools.

“We also realised that there were issues with the quantity of foods supplied. Through discussions it was agreed that we would get scales for the schools, so that at least when you go to school ‘A’ and you say you’ve taken fifty kilos of rice we will know that you have taken fifty kilos of rice,” he stated.

BY JUDITH AZAMACHIE