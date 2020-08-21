Minister inaugurates c’ttee on re-opening of pre-tertiary schools

A 10-member committee tasked with deliberating and advising on the modalities for the re-opening of schools in the pre-tertiary subsector was yesterday inaugurated by the Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh in Accra.

The committee is chaired by Professor Dominic Fobih, a former Minister of Education and currently the chairman of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) Board of Trustees.

The other members comprise of representatives of the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service, United Nations Children Emergency Fund, Private Schools Sector and Parents.

The committee has one month to report back to the sector minister for further action to be taken.

Inaugurating the committee, Dr Prempeh called for collaboration among all stakeholders ahead of government’s plans to reopen schools following the shutdown in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

He told the committee that in its deliberations, it must ensure that all stakeholders were brought on board in drawing up its recommendations for transmission to the President.

On his part the chairman of the committee, Prof. Fobih expressed his gratitude to the minister for entrusting them with the responsibility.

He assured that the committee would be diligent in all its deliberations and also learn lessons from the recent limited reopening for final year students.



BY Cliff Ekuful