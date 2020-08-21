Hot!News

Minister inaugurates c’ttee on re-opening of pre-tertiary schools

August 21, 2020
0 Less than a minute
Dr Opoku Prempeh(head of table) addressing the committee members

A 10-member committee tasked with deliberating and advising on the modalities for the re-opening of schools in the pre-tertiary subsector was yesterday inaugurated by the Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh in Accra.
The committee is chaired by Professor Dominic Fobih, a former Minister of Education and currently the chairman of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) Board of Trustees.
The other members comprise of representatives of the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service, United Nations Children Emergency Fund, Private Schools Sector and Parents.
The committee has one month to report back to the sector minister for further action to be taken.
Inaugurating the committee, Dr Prempeh called for collaboration among all stakeholders ahead of government’s plans to reopen schools following the shutdown in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.
He told the committee that in its deliberations, it must ensure that all stakeholders were brought on board in drawing up its recommendations for transmission to the President.
On his part the chairman of the committee, Prof. Fobih expressed his gratitude to the minister for entrusting them with the responsibility.
He assured that the committee would be diligent in all its deliberations and also learn lessons from the recent limited reopening for final year students.


BY Cliff Ekuful

Show More

Related Articles

NLC declines jurisdiction over Coca-Cola petition

August 21, 2020
Photo of Black Stars to get busy

Black Stars to get busy

August 21, 2020
Photo of New office complex for Cantonment Divisional Police headquarters inaugurated

New office complex for Cantonment Divisional Police headquarters inaugurated

August 21, 2020
Photo of Pres Akufo-Addo cuts sod for construction of €32m district hospital at Shama

Pres Akufo-Addo cuts sod for construction of €32m district hospital at Shama

August 21, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close
Close