Mining companies urged to support socio-economic devt

The Coordinator of the Nation­al Alternative Employment and Livelihood Pro­gramme (NAELP), Dr Louise Carol Serwaa Donkor, has urged mining companies to undertake projects that will fasten the socio-economic transformation of their host communities and the country at large.

She explained that, as stakehold­ers of Ghana’s development, the companies could contribute to the drive towards development by embarking on sustainable projects that addresses needs and challeng­es of the people.

Dr Donkor made the call at a meeting with management of Goldfields Ghana Ltd at Tarkwa, on Friday, said viable and respon­sible projects in the communities would not just spur growth.

He said it will also create a long-lasting and unique bond between the company and com­munity and ensure the smooth operations of the firm.

Dr Donkor and the team visited and engaged management of FGR Bogoso-Prestea Mines as well as Anglogold Idupriem and Chirano Mines.

She asked mining firms to work together to build a mining museum and contribute to the development of the GoldSouk, a marketplace for gold, where the youth could undertake in artisan jewellery.

She urged mining companies to rehabilitate and reclaim devastat­ed land and provide employment along the value chain of their operations.

Dr Donkor asked the companies to collaborate with NAELP to rehabilitate and restore degraded lands that could be used for alter­native livelihood sources, and work towards livelihood options along the value chains of mining.

Prior to the establishment of NAELP, she noted that, large-scale mining companies had been investing in their communities with the aim of providing alternative sources of livelihood.

Dr Donkor said that the pro­gramme was to augment govern­ment’s efforts of establishing other economic outlets for persons, who hitherto engaged in illegal mining.

“We want to learn about what you’ve been doing in terms of Cor­porate Social Responsibility (CSR) and the forecast for the future. The idea is that government cannot do it all so we want to build some collaboration on mutual interests,” Dr Donkor stated.

She called for a comprehensive study into Ghana’s mining sector, to ascertain local representation in the large-scale industry and how it could be improved.

Florence Ansere-Bioh, Commu­nity Affairs and Public Relations Manager of Gold Fields GH Ltd, said GoldFields was committed to the growth of communities within its operational areas and Ghana at large.

The company, she said, was ready to collaborate with the NAELP to create sustainable op­portunities for Ghanaians living in mining areas and take advantage of the exhibition platform to tell their success stories.

