Minerals Commission ready to support companies in extractive sector – CEO

The Minerals Commission says it is ready to provide the needed support to companies in the extractive sector to advance the creation of a competitive and profitable industry.

To this end, Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Martin Ayisi, has charged Electrochem Ghana Limited, the company mining salt at Sege in the Dangbe East District, to remain focused on building a viable and sustainable business to create jobs and contribute to national development.

He said this when officials of Minerals Commission, including the Chairperson of the Board, Mrs Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, paid a day’s working visit to the company last Friday.

The purpose of the visit was to check progress of work undertaken by Electrochem.

He said the work of the company was in line with government’s commitment to developing an integrated salt industry.

Mrs Oteng- Gyasi said she was impressed with the work done within the space of ten months, and reminded the team of the President’s interest in the Salt and Allied Industries, hence every support needed to further boost the sector was going to be provided.

She assured of the Board’s assistance to help the company enter the global market.

Dr Daniel McKorley, Chairman of Electrochem Ghana Ltd, stated that since Electrochem commenced operations in January this year, it had carried out major infrastructural and operational works within the period.

He said the company had developed close to 15,000 of its 41,000-acre concession.

Dr McKorley expressed gratitude to the Chiefs and people of Ada, as well as the government for supporting the company to address the challenges facing it.

He mentioned poor road network, distance to landing port and difficulty encountered on transporting the haulage for shipment and unavailability of a storage facility for the salt at the harbor as some of the challenges facing the company.

“There is a growing demand for the salt on the world market, and Electrochem is positioning itself to take advantage of it,” Dr McKorley, said.

In addition to providing about 1,300 jobs, the company, Electrochem, he said, had instituted various social responsibility programme including the establishment of women support schemes, construction of markets among others for the people of Ada and its environs.

