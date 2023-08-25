Miner jailed 12 years for defiling friend’s daughter

A 30-year-old small scale miner, who defiled his friend’s nine-year-old daughter at Prestea Himan, in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality, has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment in hard labour by the Tarkwa Circuit Court.
Akwasi Abaidoo, who pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement, claimed he was under the influence of alcohol.
Prosecuting, Superintendent of Police Juliana Essel-Dadzie, told the court presided over by Mrs Hathie Ama Manu, that the complainant is a seamstress and an aunt to the victim, a primary four pupil.
She said in April, last year, the victim’s father brought the convict to live with him and his family at Prestea Himan.
Sup Essel-Dadzie said that while the victim and her siblings were asleep in their room, both parents left for a vigil within the neighborhood.
The prosecution said realising that the victim’s parents were away, Abaidoo sneaked into the room and had sexual intercourse with the victim.
Sup Essel-Dadzie said the victim threatened to inform her parents about the act, but he promised to give her GH¢20.00.
The court heard that the victim’s grandmother spotted Abaidoo coming out of the room where the victim and her siblings were sleeping.
Sup Essel-Dadzie said when the grandmother demanded to know his mission there, Abaidoo claimed he went for his towel.
The prosecution told the court that when the victim’s parents returned home, she complained of abdominal pains and said Abaidoo had sex with her.
Sup Essel-Dadzie said a report was made to the police in Prestea and Abaidoo was arrested.
The prosecution said a medical form was issued to the parents to seek medical care for the victim at the Prestea Government Hospital.
Sup Essel-Dadzie said Dr Kwasi Acheampong of the hospital, examined the girl and confirmed that she had been defiled.
The prosecution said in the presence of an independent witness, Abaidoo admitted the offence in his caution statement. —GNA