Miner jailed 12 years for defiling friend’s daughter

A 30-year-old small scale miner, who defiled his friend’s nine-year-old daugh­ter at Prestea Himan, in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality, has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment in hard labour by the Tarkwa Circuit Court.

Akwasi Abaidoo, who pleaded not guilty to the charge of defile­ment, claimed he was under the influence of alcohol.

Prosecuting, Superintendent of Police Juliana Essel-Dadzie, told the court presided over by Mrs Hathie Ama Manu, that the complainant is a seamstress and an aunt to the victim, a primary four pupil.

She said in April, last year, the victim’s father brought the convict to live with him and his family at Prestea Himan.

Sup Essel-Dadzie said that while the victim and her siblings were asleep in their room, both parents left for a vigil within the neighbor­hood.

The prosecution said realising that the victim’s parents were away, Abaidoo sneaked into the room and had sexual intercourse with the victim.

Sup Essel-Dadzie said the victim threatened to inform her parents about the act, but he promised to give her GH¢20.00.

The court heard that the victim’s grandmother spotted Abaidoo coming out of the room where the victim and her siblings were sleeping.

Sup Es­sel-Dadzie said when the grandmother demanded to know his mission there, Abaidoo claimed he went for his towel.

The prosecution told the court that when the victim’s parents re­turned home, she complained of abdominal pains and said Abaidoo had sex with her.

Sup Essel-Dadzie said a report was made to the police in Prestea and Abaidoo was arrested.

The prosecution said a medical form was issued to the parents to seek medical care for the victim at the Prestea Government Hospital.

Sup Essel-Dadzie said Dr Kwasi Acheampong of the hos­pital, examined the girl and con­firmed that she had been defiled.

The prosecution said in the presence of an independent witness, Abaidoo admitted the offence in his caution statement. —GNA