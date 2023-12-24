MiNaK Foundation Spreads Festive Cheer by Feeding The Street In Ghana

In the true spirit of the season, the MiNaK Foundation is once again making a difference in the lives of street and homeless children in Ghana through its annual feeding program. Founded on the principles of compassion, hope, and upliftment, this Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has made it an annual obligation to support and help the needy during the festive occasion of Christmas.

Mrs. Doreen Ackom-Godo, the driving force behind MiNaK Foundation, shares that the organization’s mission is rooted in a deep sense of compassion for the less fortunate. With a focus on bringing hope and upliftment to those in need, MiNaK Foundation has become a beacon of light for street and homeless children during the holiday season.

Mrs. Ackom-Godo emphasizes the importance of community support in achieving the foundation’s goals. She calls on the general public to join hands in spreading love and care to the needy, especially during this festive time. According to her, small acts of kindness can have a profound impact on the lives of those who are less fortunate, and the holiday season provides a perfect opportunity for everyone to come together for a greater cause.

The MiNaK Foundation’s commitment to serving the community extends beyond providing a meal; it aims to create a sense of joy and belonging for the street and homeless children. By addressing not only their physical needs but also uplifting their spirits, the foundation hopes to make a lasting impact on the lives of these vulnerable individuals.

As Mrs. Doreen Ackom-Godo encourages everyone to support the MiNaK Foundation’s initiatives, she highlights that the true essence of the holiday season lies in giving back and caring for one another. The foundation’s work serves as an inspiration for individuals and businesses alike to contribute to the well-being of their communities.