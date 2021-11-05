Milo names squad for Ethiopia, South Africa World Cup qualifiers

Black Stars coach MilovanRajevac has named teenager Felix Afena Gyan in his 28-man squad for this month’s World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.

The 18-year old who made his senior debut for AS Roma against Cagliari last month has been handed his maiden call up by the Serbian trainer. He is joined by Sheriff Tiraspol midfielder Edmund Addo who has been impressive in the on-going UEFA Champions League and the Moldovan League.

Ghana will take on Ethiopia on November 11 before facing South Africa on November 14, 2021 at the Cape Coast stadium.

Edmund Addo

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacott (Swindon Town), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St.Gallen), ManafNurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak)

Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffour (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (Girondins Bordeaux), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Ismail Abdul Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko)

Midfielders: Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen F.C), Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel Kofi Kyere (FC St. Pauli)

Wingers: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Abdul FatawuIssahaku (Dreams FC), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Rennes), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha)

Strikers: Richmond Boakye-Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem), Benjamin Tetteh (Yeni Malatyaspor), Felix Afena Gyan (AS Roma), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa).