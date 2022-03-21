Millions in China under COVID-19 lockdown

China has imposed stay-at-home orders on millions more people in the country’s northeast as it tries to tackle its biggest coronavirus outbreak in two years.

The country has largely kept the virus at bay since it brought to heel its initial outbreak in 2020 using targeted lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions.

However, the Omicron strain of COVID-19 has taken hold in multiple cities across China, Jilin, the second-biggest city in Jilin provincewill lock down about 4.5 million inhabitants for three days from Monday night, local authorities announced.

Residents lined up at a makeshift nucleic acid testing site amid snowfall in Changchun, Jilin province.

More than 4,000 new infections were reported across China on Sunday, with two-thirds in Jilin province, which borders Russia and North Korea.

Changchun, Jilin province’s capital, said Saturday it would also tighten restrictions for three days.

On Saturday, China reported its first two COVID-19 deaths in more than a year. The deaths, both in Jilin province, brought the country’s coronavirus death toll to 4,638 since the start of the pandemic.

Both fatalities occurred in elderly patients and were the result of their underlying conditions, Jiao Yahui, an official with the National Health Commission, told a news briefing on Saturday.

One of them had not been vaccinated for COVID-19, she said.

Since March 11, Changchun’s nine million people have only been allowed out once every two days to buy food. -Aljazeera