Military officer reported missing found

Lieutenant Colonel Peter Amoah, the army offi­cer, who was reported missing on Thursday has been found, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has said.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by the Director Gen­eral of Public Relations of GAF, Brigadier General Emmanuel Aggrey-Quarshie, commended the public for the support.

“We also wish to request that the privacy of the senior offi­cer’s family be respected and the circulation of his photos should stop,” it said.

Lt. Col. Amoah of the Directorate of Army Peace Keeping Operations, according to the statement, was last seen last Thursday at about 3:30 pm in the general area of Burma Camp, in Accra, wearing a white T-Shirt with red inscription, a blue jeans shorts and a black slippers.

Meanwhile, the police in a statement issued in Accra yesterday also corroborated that indeed Lt. Col. Amoah had been found in the Central Region and has since been handed over to the Military.

Police investigation continue to determine the circumstances under which he went missing.

