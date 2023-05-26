MGS3 is being remade as Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eate

A whole new generation is about to climb an epic ladder

After years of rumors, the Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake has finally been officially announced with the name Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, during today’s PlayStation Showcase (May 24).

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater was released all the way back in 2004 to universal acclaim. It’s considered by many to not only be the peak of the Metal Gear series, but outright one of the best games ever made.

The teaser trailer, which has an actual snake being eaten and barely a glimpse of our leading man, is below. You’ll want to watch it because it has a few nods for fans who know where to look.

There’s a few cool moments in the trailers for fans. The trailer starts with a green parrot grabbing a tree frog and carrying it into the sky. Behind it, you can see the Shagohod, which functions as MGS3’s own version of the Metal Gear. That green parrot? Probably the pet of ancient sniper The End, who used a green parrot as his spotter.

There’s more in there, but rather than digging through it like a conspiracy theory, lets just talk more about Metal Gear Solid 3: the 60s set stealth adventure has Naked Snake, a younger Big Boss, on a mission against the KGB. Lots of features in Metal Gear Solid 3 were ahead of their time like the camoflage system, the need to prepare food and eat and even the complex healing system. It’ll be interesting to see how these systems are reinterpreted for the new game.

For the remake, it seems Konami are taking care of development themselves. They passed development of the Silent Hill 2 remake off to horror buffs Bloober Team.

After this, the trailer also revealed a Metal Gear Solid remaster collection that is coming in autumn 2023, featuring Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3. The collection is subtitled “Volume 1” leaving hope that we could be getting a current-gen release of titles like Metal Gear Solid 4, Metal Gear Acid or even Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker if Konami decides to pull together a Volume 2.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. No release date has been announced.

By Jake Tucker