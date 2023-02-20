Messi’s stunner wins day for PSG
An injury-time free kick from Lionel Messi saw PSG beat Lille 4-3 in a remarkable Ligue 1 game.
Goals from Kylian Mbappe and Neymar put the hosts in front, but a first-half header from BafodeDiakite, a Jonathan David penalty and a fine finish from Jonathan
Bamba looked like the visitors would complete a sensational comeback at the Parc des Princes.
But Mbappe snatched a late equaliser before Messi scored a terrific free-kick in injury-time to spark pandemonium in the stands.
PSG go eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1 having played an extra game, with Marseille in second. Lille, meanwhile, remain in fifth – a UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying spot – on 41 points.
PSG took the lead through a fine solo goal from Mbappe in the 11th minute. The 2018 World Cup winner nut-megged defender Tiago Djalo before slotting the ball past Lucas Chevalier into the net for his 26th goal of the season in all competitions. If PSG are to stand any chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, most likely without Neymar, in their second leg against Bayern Munich on March 8, then they must tighten up defensively. —Eurosport