Messi’s stunner wins day for PSG

An injury-time free kick from Lionel Messi saw PSG beat Lille 4-3 in a remarkable Ligue 1 game.

Goals from Kylian Mbappe and Neymar put the hosts in front, but a first-half header from Bafode­Diakite, a Jonathan David penalty and a fine finish from Jonathan

Bamba looked like the visitors would complete a sensational come­back at the Parc des Princes.

But Mbappe snatched a late equaliser before Messi scored a ter­rific free-kick in injury-time to spark pandemonium in the stands.

PSG go eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1 having played an ex­tra game, with Marseille in second. Lille, meanwhile, remain in fifth – a UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying spot – on 41 points.

PSG took the lead through a fine solo goal from Mbappe in the 11th minute. The 2018 World Cup winner nut-megged defender Tiago Djalo before slotting the ball past Lucas Chevalier into the net for his 26th goal of the season in all com­petitions. If PSG are to stand any chance of qualifying for the quar­ter-finals of the Champions League, most likely without Neymar, in their second leg against Bayern Munich on March 8, then they must tighten up defensively. —Eurosport