Messi sends Inter Miami to Leagues Cup final

Lionel Messi shrugged off an injury scare to score his ninth goal in six games as Inter Miami beat Philadelphia Union to reach the Leagues Cup final.

The Argentine World Cup winner scored Miami’s second goal in a 4-1 victory, a day after rolling his ankle in training.

Josef Martinez, Jordi Alba and David Ruiz scored for Miami, with Alejandro Bedoya on target for the hosts.

Miami will now play away to Nashville SC in Saturday’s final (Sunday, 02:00 BST) after the latter booked their place in the finals with a 2-0 win over Monterrey.

The result also means Miami qualify for the Concacaf Champi­ons Cup regional tournament next season, which may open up a route into Fifa’s expanded Club World Cup in 2025.

Miami’s sixth consecutive win since Messi’s introduction to their team in July gives the 36-year-old the opportunity to prepare for the 42nd final of his career in the WorldCup-style knockout tournament containing teams from Mexico and Major League Soccer in the US. -BBC

August 17, 2023
1 minute read
