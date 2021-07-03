MERIDIAN DELIVERS PREMIUM AUDIO PERFORMANCE IN LG SOUNDBARS And XBOOM GO

LG Electronics impressive lineup of soundbars featuring premium quality audio, easy connectivity, smart functionality and sleek designs that integrate perfectly with LG’s stunning TVs deliver rich, true-to-life sound that captivate with their accuracy and depth.

These Soundbars range again leverages the company’s long-standing partnership with Meridian Audio with more models featuring the finely-tuned technologies such as Bass and Space, which boosts low-frequency reproduction and widens the soundstage and Image Elevation, which ensures a more lifelike listening experience by elevating the perceived height of lead instruments and vocals.

Furthermore, the majority of these lineup supports Dolby Atmos (5.1.2 Channels) and DTS:X for dynamic and thoroughly immersive audio.

New for LG premium soundbars, AI Room Calibration guarantees more optimized sound by automatically tailoring output to the specific characteristics of the room.

These advanced models are self-calibrating, able to recognize and analyze tones to accurately assess the dimensions of a given space and adjusting accordingly.

When playing content mastered with Dolby Atmos(5.1.2 Channels) or DTS:X, this technology allows users to enjoy breathtakingly realistic surround sound with audio that appears to originate from multiple directions.

What’s more, LG SN9Y premium soundbar feature an advanced processing algorithm that can upscale conventional file formats to near-studio quality.

XBOOM Go portable Bluetooth speaker lineup with the debut of the LG XBOOM Go PL Series with Meridian technology (models PL7 & PL5), now available at LG.com and through LG-authorized dealers nationwide.

The LG Audio teams up with Meridian – the world’s leading high-resolution audio brand – to deliver enhanced bass, clearer vocals and an exceptional listening experience in their XBOOM GO line-up.

With enhanced usability, a stylish new design, compact size and long battery life (up to 24 hours – PL 7 & PL5 up to 18 hours) LG XBOOM Go PL is the perfect solution for premium audio on-the-go enjoyment.

Meridian’s advanced audio technology delivers premium quality sound with deep bass, rich treble and clear vocals.

The exceptional bass is driven by the inclusion of Dual Action Bass (PL7 and PL5) which uses passive radiators to pump out dynamic bass and bold beats that users can both feel and hear. For a wide sound stage with excellent detail across the higher frequencies, the PL7 speaker also employs dual tweeters.

The XBOOM Go lineup also pairs impressive audio quality with party-optimized features including Dual Play (PL7 & PL5) to allow two LG speakers to be connected together and create an even more immersive sound experience.

The splash resistant (IPX5 rated) PL series also provides peace of mind in various settings from casual dinner parties to outdoor adventures.

To complement the XBOOM Go PL’s excellent audio quality and add an element of visual excitement to the experience, the LG XBOOM Go PL speakers include a Multi-Color Lighting feature (PL7 and PL5) employing a three-step process to detect tempo based on soundwaves, and producing pulses of LED lighting in sync with the speed and beat of the song.

The lineup also supports hands-free functionality, voice commands and multi-phone pairing. Users can also control the speaker from a mobile device.

When you download the LG XBOOM app (available on Android and iOS), you can manage the audio connection, lighting effects, playlists, equalizer and more with just a few clicks.

“Our goal has always been to bring better sound to more people and by offering more great products that leverage our successful partnership with Meridian, our latest Soundbars and XBOOM GO help achieve this,” said Mr. Kyung Shin Cho, General Manager, Home Entertainment, Audio Visual Division, LG Electronics West Africa Operations. “High-performance, convenient, and very versatile, LG’s Soundbars and XBOOM GO models will make the premium audio experience accessible to more customers nationwide and even in Pan Africa.” With sleek, future-proof designs, these stylish soundbars create seamless visual harmony that look aesthetically pleasing within any room, he said.