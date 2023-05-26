Menstrual Hygiene Day marked in Kumasi

Over 206,000 school girls, representing 51 per cent of 404,000 school pupils’ population have benefited from the Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Assemblies (GAMA/GKMA)’s Sanitation and Water Project of the Ministry of Sanita­tion and Water Resources.

Similarly, the GAMA/GKMA Project has, since its inception in 2015, provided over 48,246 improved household toilets and 437 disability and gender friendly schools’ sanitation facilities.

Mr George Asiedu, Coordi­nator for the GAMA/GKMA, announced these at this year’s commemoration of Menstrual Hygiene Day held at the Islamic Senior High School, in Kumasi, on Wednesday.

It was under a localised theme, “We are committed to educating everyone about menstruation.”

Mr Asiedu noted that access to improved water supply and sanitation facilities with appropri­ate hygiene management features were the surest way for an effective and efficient menstrual hygiene management.

“The girl child and women in general can manage their periods hygienically, safely, and privately with dignity when they have access to an appropriate household and institutional sanitation facility and the appropriate sanitary products,” he underscored.

He said the project would con­tinue to be committed to providing women and girls with the kind of appropriate toilets/sanitation facilities.

A senior lecturer at the Univer­sity of Ghana School of Nursing, Dr Josephine Kyei, spoke on menstrual hygiene and asked males in particular to take interest in girls/women’s affairs especially in relation to menses.

She called on girls/women not to feel shy about discussing menstrual issues with their male counterparts.

Nana Ahwenie Bodom, Kokofu Dwantoahema, urged men to understand and appreciate that menstruation was part of women’s journey on earth.

On behalf of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs Charlotte Agyei-Marfo, Ca­pacity Building Coordinator of the GAMA, donated 200 cartons of sanitary pads to the school

