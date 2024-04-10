 Medeama SC, Hearts lock horns at Akoon Park today

The Tarkwa Municipality will come alive today when former Ghana Premier League (GPL) champions, Accra Hearts of Oak, lock horns with defending league champions, Medeama SC, in a top week 25 clash at the Akoon Park.

A cliffhanger by all standards, games between the two have always left fans at the edge of their seats for 90 minutes and today’s clash would be no exception.

Osah Tetteh – Medeama SC

Both teams have suffered successive defeats and would be hoping to shake off with a win.

For the host who suffered defeats at the hands of Accra Lions and Samartex, this game comes at an opportune time to appease their fans and nothing short of the maximum three points will be perfect in that light.

Salifu Ibrahim-Hearts

In their last five meetings, Medeama has won twice and lost the rest.

The last time they played at the Akoon Park, it was the Phobians who ran away with a 1-0 victory, a feat they are trusting to inspire the team to go for the Jugular.

Just like Medeama, the Phobians have fallen to Samartex and Bibiani Gold Stars, leaving a section of the fans very livid.

Head Coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, knows an­other defeat today may set the tone for a collision course with the fans.

League leaders, Samartex FC, will journey to the Dawu Park to test their strength against Legon Cities.

With 12 points separating the two sides, it looks like a forgone conclusion but trust Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin and his charges to give the visitors a hell of a moment tomorrow.

Nations FC, who are just two points off Samar­tex FC at the summit, would be hoping Legon Cities does them a favour while they seek to sort out their salvation away against bottom side, Real Tamale United, at the Naa Sheriga Sports Centre in Nalerigu.

Third-placed Aduana Stars will make a short trip to the Sunyani Coronation Park as guests of Bofokwa Tano, with the visitors hoping to keep the chase on Samartex and Nations FC at the top.

After losing 1-0 to Nations FC last Friday, Accra Great Olympics will return to the Accra Sports Stadium to play host to Bechem United.

Fresh from their first victory over Accra Hearts of Oak last Sunday, Bibiani Gold Stars return to the Dun’s Park to take on Karela United.

The Kpando Sports Stadium will host the battle of the Lions as Accra Lions visit Kpando Heart of Lions, while CAF Confederation Cup campaigners, Dreams FC, play Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park.

At the Baba Yara Stadium tomorrow at 6 pm, Asante Kotoko will aim to return to winning ways when they host Nsoatreman FC.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY