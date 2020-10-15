Medeama captain hopeful

MEDEAMA SC captain Joseph Tetteh Zutah is confident the Mauve and Yellows will bounce back from their previous disappointment ahead of the start of the new season.

The Tarkwa-based outfit twice came to close to winning the Ghana Premier League and on both occasions, the top-flight was cancelled due to various reasons.

In 2018, the Ghana Premier League had to be truncated following the Anas expose before the 2019 campaign was ended abruptly due to COVID-19.

Zutah lamented over the missed opportunities but remains optimistic ahead of the new season which starts next month.

“It affected our flow a bit because you could see we were performing very well on both occasions, and the league had to be truncated,” he is quoted as saying by citisportsonline.com.