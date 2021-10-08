Mbappe in talks with PSG

KYLIAN Mbappe certainly hasn’t closed any doors to remaining with Paris Saint-Germain beyond the 2021/22 campaign, and his mother, Fayza Lamari, has admitted that discussions are ongoing with the French club over an extension.

Mbappe was left bitterly disappointed that a move to Real Madrid didn’t materialise in the summer, yet whilst he could still sign a pre-contract agreement with Los Blancos in January, there are concerns that PSG and his family are pushing him into a corner.

“We’re talking with PSG at the moment and everything is going well,” Lamari declared to Le Parisien.

“I spoke with Leonardo last night, one thing is clear and that Kylian will give his all until the end to win the Champions League.

“Kylian has to be happy. If he’s sad then he’s capable of telling you, and he often tells us.

“With Kylian everything can change from one day to the next.”

Yet, despite the comments made by Fayza Lamari about Mbappe potentially renewing at PSG, she admits that it is her son’s dream to one day play for Real Madrid.

“I understand that PSG fans are not happy. But Mbappe dreams of playing for both PSG and Real Madrid,” she revealed.