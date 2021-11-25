Mayanar Fabrications Limited set to increase workforce

Ho-Based roofing giants, Mayanar Fabrications Limited, which has 13 permanent and 12 casual workers, is set to raise its workforce to close to 30 next year in response to the growing demand for its service from clients.

Executive Director of Mayanar Fabrications Limited, Mr Anthony DogbeyAgbozo, said the company which attended to 300 clients this year is expecting to render its services to 600 customers next year.

He said that the company was also collaborating with the Building Technology and Mechanical Engineering Departments of the Ho Technical University (HTU) to offer practical internship to the students in roofing technology.

Mr Agbozo disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times at the ongoing Volta Trade and Investment Fair in Ho on Wednesday.

The roofing sheets and trusses producers are among the exhibitors at the two-week fair.

According to Mr Agbozo, the company’s clients were mainly churches, schools, real estate developers and individuals.

“We supply the quality roofing sheets promptly on demand to our customers not only in the Volta Region but to the rest of the country as well,” he added.

Mr Agbozo said that Mayanar Fabrications Limited also helped its clients to store water by providing them with effective rain gutters and ridge-caps along the roofs, to collect rain water into storage facilities.

“The company had just taken delivery of a machine from China for that purpose,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of Mayanar Fabrications Limited has announced plans to train girls in the roofing sector as part of moves to create jobs for young people.

He insisted that a vocation like roofing was not a preserve for men, saying that what mattered most in the sector was the expertise, and not the gender.

Mr Agbozo said that the roofing sheets were produced in Ho by the company with local expertise.

FROM ALBERTO MARIO NORETTI, HO