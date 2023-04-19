May 1 draughts set for Kumasi

The Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi will explode to some fine display of draughts on May 1, next month, as scores of players dash for a special draughts competition that has a lot at stake.

Expected to attract four players from formal institutions in Ashanti region, the competition is expected to start at 10. am and would be held outside the car park of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The one-day competition is being organised by the president of the Ghana Draughts Association (GDA), Nana Kwaku Afriyie, and the Asantehemaa Sompahene.

Enviable prizes at stake include a flat TV screen, refrigerator, cash and other consolation awards.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER