 Matic: FA Cup loss due to hard luck

Accra Hearts of Oak Head Coach, Slavko Matic, has described his team’s loss to Dreams FC in the MTN FA Cup as “hard luck”.

He said this in the post-match interview after seeing his side lose 0-1 to crash out of the knockout competition at the Round of 32.

Despite having two penalty attempts in the final minutes of the contest, Hearts missed both opportunities; Samuel Inkoom missed the retake penalty attempt after the initial attempt that was saved got called back for an infringement.

“We created a lot of chances, lot of free kicks, lot of crosses and we deserved this penalty but it was hard luck we didn’t score and we lost the game today. We deserved this chance but in the end we didn’t score. Hard luck we continue” Matic said.

Matic also cited his first choice penalty taker Salifu Ibrahim wasn’t available because he had to be substituted earlier in the game.

Dreams FC has progressed to the Round of 16 stage with the win. –Citinewsroom