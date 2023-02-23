Mason remanded for defiling 3-year-old girl

A 41-year-old mason, who is accused of defiling a three-year-old girl through her anus at Amrahia, near Adenta, has been remanded in police custody by the Adentan Circuit Court.

Richard Amoako charged with defilement, pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah ordered the prosecution to file disclosures by the next adjourned date, to enable the court conduct case management conference.

It also directed the police to identify the abode of accused, to enable the court consider bail application.

Prosecuting, Chief Super­intendent of Police Patience Mario said the complainant was a 39-year-old trader residing at Amrahia with the victim.

The prosecution said accused resided in the same area with the complainant and the victim.

Chief Supt. Mario said the complainant accompanied by the victim, allegedly went to sell in front of the house of accused.

The court heard that when accused went there, the girl cried and wanted to accompany him (accused) to his house.

Chief Supt. Mario said accused took the girl to his house, and when the complainant went for her, she saw blood “coming from the victim’s anus.”

The prosecution said the victim told the complainant that accused inserted his finger into her anus.

Chief Supt. Mario said the complainant reported the case to the police, and a medical form was issued to her to take the vic­tim to hospital for treatment.

The prosecution said inves­tigation, however, established that accused “did not use his finger, but instead had sexual intercourse with her through her anus.”