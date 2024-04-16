Mason in custody for allegedly stealing water tank

The Adentan District Court has remanded a 31-year-old mason in po­lice custody for allegedly stealing a Rambo-500-branded water tank valued at GH¢5,425.00.

The suspect, Jerry Edem Gakpo, who pleaded not guilty, denied stealing the tank, insist­ing it was rented to him by two young men near the store where he went to buycement after telling them he needed a tank to store water.

He further said after the two young men agreed to his request, he paid a driver to send it to the site where he was working.

However, the court presided Madam Nancy Adadey did not take that and as such remanded him to re-appear before the court on April 16, this year.

Chief Inspector Robert Hammond, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant, Felix

Adade Boafo, is an entrepreneur resident at East Legon Hills, while Gakpo resided at Santeo.

The court heard that the complainant’s brother, one Kwame Asante, was undertaking a building project close to the complainant’s house at East Le­gon Hills, which house is behind Summer Hills Estate.

Chief Inspector Hammond stated that two water tanks, a Rambo-5000-litre tank and a smaller unbranded one were kept at the site for water storage.

He indicated that on March 2, 2023, at about 6.30a.m., the complainant realised that the two tanks had been stolen from the site.

He told the court that the complainant later discovered one of the tanks at a mechanic workshop at Santeo without the Rambo-500 one valued at GH¢5,426.00.

Chief Inspector Hammond stated that the complainant lodged a report with the police and intelligence gathered led to

the arrest of one Michael Klime, a truck driver, who mentioned Jerry Edem Gakpo as the one who hired his services totrans­port the tanks for him.

Gakpo was subsequently arrested and during interrogation he told the police that he only hired the services of the driver and mentioned the names of two masons, Ahmed Saddick and one Ali, who asked him to go for the tanks but had since failed to assist the police to arrest them to assist in investigation.

BY LAWRENCE VOMAFA AKPALU