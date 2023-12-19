Mariseth Farms wins AGI’s Esther Ocloo Award

Fast-Rising Agribusiness firm, Mariseth Farms has won the prestigious Esther Ocloo Award at the 12th Associ­ation of Ghana Industries(AGI) Awards held in Accra.

The outfit, an emerging com­pany in agricultural commodities took the award for its exceptional performance over the years in Agribusiness.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times after the awards, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the companyMariseth, Mrs Marian OforiTwumasi, said expressed delight about winning the award

saying it was a huge motivation.

“AGI did their own investi­gations and independent work to arrive that the company deserves this particular category,which is very inspiring,” she stated.

“We at Mariseth do not take this award for granted at all. Of course we know we deserve it, considering the effort and disci­pline we put in our work for the past years,” she added.

She expressed appreciation to AGI for acknowledging and rewarding the company’s hard work and promise to do more and make Ghana proud as a youth led company.

“The award is now a motiva­tion tool driving us and giving us the energy to go the extra mile,” she stressed.

She stated that, staff of the company were eager to work hard with some level of enthusiasm when their efforts were acknowl­edged with such awards.

On the outlook for the busi­ness next year she said, the plan was to go international,starting from Burkina Faso with their partners.

“We are also targeting to receive the National Best Farm­er for 2024 after winning the National Best Youth Farmer in 2021,” he said.

BY MICHAEL D.ABAYATEYE