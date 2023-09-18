Manso Health Centre appeals for new ambulance

The lack of ambu­lance at the Manso Health Centre in the Akyem Akroso District of the Eastern Region for more than 10 years has compelled the facility to convey critically ill patients in taxi cabs to bigger health facilities.

The only ambulance at the health centre which served more than 40 patients daily at the Out­patients Department (OPD) has not been functional since it broke down over a decade now.

Consequently, healthcare givers at the facility are appealing to government and philanthropic individuals and organisations to as a matter of urgency save the situation by assisting with a new ambulance to support its opera­tions and save lives.

A Senior Nursing Officer at the facility, Ms Phyllis Akyea, who confirmed the situation said the Manso Health Centre had a delivery unit, family planning unit, psychiatry unit, maternity unit and an OPD.

Relying on taxis in the event of emergencies, for such a facility she said was not advisable and therefore called on individuals and philanthropic organisations to as a matter of urgency help the centre get an ambulance.

“We will be very grateful if we get support from the public to get a new ambulance. We cannot con­tinue to transport critically ill pa­tients using taxis, it is not advisable at all, but that is the only option we have had for years,” she added.

In separate interviews with the Ghanaian Times, some residents ex­pressed worry about the situation, hoping swift actions will be taken to address the matter.

A teacher and resident, Maame Esi Frimpong expressed dissatis­faction that using taxis, which were meant for general passenger trans­portation in place of ambulances put the life of the sick person in danger.

Explaining, she indicated that ambulances were specialised vehicles designed for emergency medical transport and care, with healthcare givers onboard to pro­vide needed medical assistance and must therefore be the only proper means to transport sick people.

Another community mem­ber, Jonas Sarpong, said that the availability of an ambulance to support operations at the health centre will help save lives, therefore “anyone who can help us resolve this should come to the aid of the Manso Health Centre and commu­nity members at large.”

He said the government was burdened with many responsibility, so it behooves every good citizen and corporate bodies who could afford it, to buy a new ambulance for the facility.

This, he said was very necessary because a health facility without an ambulance can result in delayed emergency response, which could lead to loss of life.

Assembly member for the area, Mr Yaw Antwi Boasiako when contacted expressed worry about the situation and added his voice to the call on individuals and philan­thropists to come to the aid of the health facility as government could not shoulder every problem in the country alone.

As at the time of the report till now, the District Health Director­ate could not be reached as their offices were closed.

FROM RAISSA SAMBOU, AKYEM AKROSO