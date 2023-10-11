Manchester United willing to offload Sancho January

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to take measures to ensure that Jadon Sancho finds a new club in January.

The winger had started the season receiving regular game time under Erik ten Hag, making substitute outings in the first three Premier League fixtures.

However, Sancho was left out of the squad for the meeting with Arsenal at the start of Sep­tember, Ten Hag later claiming that the player’s performances in training had warranted his omission.

That was immediately rebuffed by Sancho on social media, saying that he had been made “a scapegoat”, and the matter is still to be resolved.

Ten Hag has allegedly stated that Sancho will only be wel­comed back into the first-team squad if the 23-year-old apol­ogises, something that he has refused to do.

As a result of the ongoing impasse, the England inter­national is being linked with a number of different clubs ahead of business opening at the turn of the year.

Nevertheless, a permanent transfer appears to be out of the question, a consequence of San­cho having cost £73m just over two years ago.

According to the Daily Mail, United officials are willing to contribute to a considerable portion of Sancho’s wages if it means parting ways with him on a temporary basis.

The report says that Sancho earns in the region of £300,000 per week, the indication being that no interested clubs will be pre­pared to take on such an outlay on a player who is likely to have not played in over four months.

Former club Borussia Dort­mund are said to be among the clubs who are interested in nego­tiating a deal with United at the turn of the year.

Juventus are also allegedly monitoring the situation, while it is plausible that there could be in­terest from the Saudi Pro League.

The same applies regarding

admirers in the Premier League, with clubs in England’s top flight potentially having Sancho on their radar.

Most recently, a report indicat­ed that Ten Hag feels that Sancho is ‘a disruptive influence’ behind the scenes and is eager to see him move elsewhere having already banished him from first-team facilities.-Sportsmole