Man United place £120m asking- price on Marcus Rashford

Mancheter United are reportedly not wiling to part ways with Mar­cus Rashford unless they receive a fee of £120m from interested parties this summer.

The 25-year-old has been a star performer for Erik ten Hag in the 2022-23 campaign, posting 22 goals and eight assists in 35 outings across all competitions.

Rashford has 12 goals to show from 23 appearances in the Premier League, helping Man United surge up to third in the table after redis­covering his golden touch.

The England international was linked with a summer exit after experiencing a downturn in for­tunes under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, and he is only under contract until the end of next season.

The Red Devils were at risk of losing Rashford on a free transfer this summer, but they triggered a 12-month extension option in his contract as they attempt to negoti­ate a new long-term deal with the attacker.

However, Rashford is yet to come to an agreement with the Red Devils, who will be left with a decision to make this summer if he does not pen fresh terms in the coming months.

According to the Daily Star, Man United have slapped a mammoth £120m asking price on Rashford’s head, in spite of the fact that he could end up leaving for free in 2024.

The report states that the Red Devils have offered the Englishman a new contract worth £300,000 per week, but top clubs around Europe are ready to pounce if he ultimately rejects the deal. Paris Saint-Ger­main, Real Madrid and Barcelona are supposedly keeping a close eye on Rashford’s situation, while Pre­mier League leaders Arsenal have also been linked with a move.

Man United have supposedly used Chelsea’s £105m deal for Enzo Fernandez as a benchmark for their Rashford figure, and any new owners will prioritise a new contract for the attacker.

Both Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani submitted bids for the club prior to Friday’s deadline, but it remains to be seen whether the Glazer family – who have been holding out for a £6bn deal – will accept either offer.

Back in January, Ten Hag affirmed that Old Trafford would be the best place for Rashford to be to further his career, telling the press: “I think he understands Man United is his club, that’s first, but also, in this environment, in this team, I think he is playing his best football.

“I hope all our players are get­ting interest from other clubs be­cause it means we’re doing a good job and the team is outperforming, so that is what we are aiming for.

“Then I would say this is the best place to be because we want to construct the best team, first in England and then in Europe, and then in the world.”

Rashford has amassed 115 goals and 65 assists in 338 appearanc­es for Man United since coming through their youth academy and will be expected to start in Sunday’s clash with Leicester City. —Reuters