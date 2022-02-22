Man jailed 8 years for defiling girlfriend’s companion

An Accra Circuit Court yesterday sentenced a motorcycle rider to eight years imprisonment in hard labour for defiling his girlfriend’s companion, at Agbogboloshie, Accra.

Edward Mensah, 19, charged with defilement, pleaded not guilty.

However, the court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann, found him guilty, and sentenced him accordingly.

Prosecuting, Inspector Opoku Aniagyei said that Mensah per bone examination, was 19 years old, while the victim per bone examination was between 13 and 15 years.

Inspector Aniagyie said accused resided in the same vicinity as the complainant, who was a friend of accused’s girlfriend, and they both attended the same church.

The court heard that Mensah’s girlfriend was pregnant and had gone to her home town in the Northern Region, to deliver.

Insp Aniagyie said in January, Mensah met the victim in the vicinity and told her that her friend had safely delivered and returned from the Northern Region.

Prosecution said the victim went to Mensah’s house at about 8:00pm but did not meet her friend.

Insp Aniagyie said however, on reaching the house, Mensah asked the victim to enter his room and when she did, Mensah locked the door and had sex with her.

After the act, prosecution said Mensah warned the victim not to tell anyone about it.

Insp Aniagyie said the victim experienced abdominal pain and she was rushed to the Children’s Hospital, but was referred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where she was admitted.

The prosecution said the victim told the medical doctor at the hospital that Mensah had sex with her.

The court heard that the victim was issued with police medical form for examination and treatment.

Insp Aniagyie said the case was reported to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

The prosecution said Mensah was arrested and during investigation, he admitted the offence. -GNA