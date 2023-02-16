Man jailed 4 years for stabbing driver’s mate

The Adenta Circuit Court has sentenced Wisdom Addeh, 24, to four years imprisonment for stabbing a driver’s mate for urinating behind his bathhouse at Adenta.

Wisdom Addeh, unemployed, was also ordered by the court to pay GH¢2,000 as compensation to the victim, Asana Abu Salam.

The accused, now convict, is said to have stabbed the victim several times on his chin, neck, and abdomen, with a broken bottle.

Charged with causing harm, Wisdom Addeh pleaded guilty, and his accomplice whose name was given as Salase Addeh was at large.

Wisdom Addeh told the court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah to give him the opportunity to pay the medical bills of the victim, and promised not to repeat his conduct.

Prosecuting, Inspector Eric Abban, said the complainant, Asana Abu Salam, resided at Ad­enta together with the convict.

The prosecution said on Janu­ary 17, this year, the complainant, who lived close to Addeh’s house, urinated behind the bathhouse of the convict.

Insp Abban said Addeh who was bathing came out and attacked the complainant for uri­nating behind the bathhouse.

The prosecution said Salase Addeh joined Wisdom Addeh to assault the complainant until a witness in the case rescued the complainant.

Insp Abban said the convict went to his room and brought out a broken bottle and inflicted mul­tiple wounds on the complainant’s abdomen, chin and neck.

The prosecution said the victim reported the case to the police station and the convict was arrested and police medical form was issued to the complainant to seek medical care. —GNA