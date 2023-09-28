Man granted GH¢30,000 bail for allegedly defrauding police officer

The Accra Circuit Court has granted GH¢30,000 bail to a 38-year-old self-employed man, for allegedly defrauding a police officer of GH¢17,000.

The accused supposedly took money from the police officer under the pretext of selling to him (police officer) a V-Boot die­sel automatic Mercedez Benz car, but failed to honour his promise.

Wisdom Waklatse, who was charged with fraud, pleaded not guilty, and the court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah granted accused GH¢30,000 bail with three sureties to be justified.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor said that the complainant is a Police Inspector stationed at the Bravo SWAT Unit of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, while the accused was a resident of Gbawe, in Accra.

The court heard that the com­plainant told a witness, Nana Kofi Bonney, that he (complainant) wanted to buy a V-Boot diesel automatic Mercedez Benz car.

Chief Insp Ahiabor said the police officer was introduced to accused, who claimed to be an importer of Mercedez Benz vehicles.

The prosecution said Waklatse assured the complainant that he could sell to him a Benz vehicle at GH¢26,000.

Chief Insp Ahiabor said the complainant gave GH¢17,500 being part payment for the sale of the vehicle to accused.

The court heard that Waklatse after collecting the money from complainant, failed to sell the vehicle to him (complainant), and absconded to Togo.

Chief Insp Ahiabor said ac­cused was arrested by the Police Regional CID Office, Accra, in connection with another fraud case.

The prosecution said accused admitted defrauding the police officer in his investigation caution statement to the police.

The case has been adjourned to October 11, 2023. —GNA