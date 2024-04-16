Man gets 8 months for TV, laptop theft

28-year-old man, has been jailed eight months in hard labour by the Adenta Magistrates Court for stealing 32 inches Mooved Tele­vision set and two Laptops.

David Akwei, who pleaded guilty with explanation, told the court that he stole the items to enable him to take care of his daughter, who had been hospital­ised with serious eye conditions.

But the court presided over by Madam Nancy Adadey convict Akwei, and jailed him for eight months.

Chief Inspector Ebenezer Addo, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant, Emmanuel Nyamadzorse, is a mechanic, while the accused, is unemployed, and that both accused and com­plainant reside in Oyibi.

The court heard that the Oyibi Police had information that the accused was seen with items suspected to be stolen.

Chief Insp Addo said that the police based on the tip off, trailed the suspect, but upon seeing the police, he (accused) bolted and abandoned the items, which were retrieved.

Prosecution said that the complainant upon hearing about the incident, reported at the po­lice charge office and identified the items as belonging to him.

Chief Insp Addo said the complainant with the assistance of some neighbours arrested Akwei, who was hiding in his mother’s house and handed him over to the police.

The court heard that the accused in his caution statement, admitted the offence and was charged and taken to court.

BY LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU