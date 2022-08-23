Man bites brother to death at Menuso

Yesuvi Adjei, a farmer, has allegedly bitten his elder brother, Godwin Kudzo Adjei, 47, driver, to death in a family feud at Menuso in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.

Madam Elizabeth Addae, mother of the deceased, told Ghana News Agency (GNA) that a misunderstanding ensued between her sons, and in the confusion, Yesuvi bit his brother’s finger.

She said Kudzo Adjei was taken to the St. Mary Theresa Hospital, Dodi-Papase, where he passed on.

The GNA investigation revealed that Yesuvi’s second casualty, the late Dodzi, a farm hand from Notsie in Togo, also died under similar circumstance after the deceased was bitten during a fight.

An attempt by GNA to speak to Yesuvi proved futile.

Mr.Rahman Abdul Baba, the Assembly Member for Menuso Electoral Area, said Yesuvi was arrested by the police, adding “he was released because the family couldn’t inform the police for postmortem to be conducted on deceased body.”

He said family members, who took the body to the morgue, were also arrested and granted bail.

Mr. Baba said Yesuvi was released for lack of evidence to link the death directly to the bite.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gyan-Mante Frempong, Kadjebi Police Commander, confirmed the incident to the GNA.

Mr. Eric Nana Takyi, Kadjebi District Director of Health Services, when contacted over the death said “we need to investigate the development further since it’s strange.”

Meanwhile, during a burial service of the deceased, Reverend Jonathan Atiedu, E.P Church Pastor in-charge of Yorm E.P Parish, Kadjebi, in a sermon said man’s life belonged to God, and asked evil-minded people to repent because they would account for their bad deeds. – GNA