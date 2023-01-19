Man allegedly inflicts cutlass wounds on father

A 65-year-old farmer, Mr Daniel Nsowah, is battling for his life, after his son inflicted cutlass wounds on him at Abease-Tomfokrom in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

Kweku Nyankomago, 32-years, who is believed to be mentally challenged, inflicted wounds on his father, who lost his left arm, ear and foot in the process.

Mr Nsowah also suffered deep cuts on the head, elbow and shoulders and was initially admit­ted at the Abura-Dunkwa District Hospital, but was later referred to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital due to the severity of the injuries.

A police source at Nyankumasi Ahenkro told the Ghana News Agency that on Saturday, January 14, 2023, the victim returned home from his farm and extend­ed greetings to the suspect, but he did not respond.

The suspect later rushed into the room without any provoca­tion, and inflicted cutlass wounds on the father and absconded.

Neighbours, who heard shouts for help by Nsowah, went to his rescue and took him to the hospital.

The suspect later returned home and was arrested and put in police custody at Nyankumasi Ahenkro.