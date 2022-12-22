Man allegedly clubs tricycle rider to death

Emmanuel Amoah,27, has died after he was allegedly hit with a stick on the head following a misunderstanding that ensued between him and a tricycle rider, at Aputuogya-Abuontam in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

Acquah Thompson, family member of the deceased, said the victim, who was riding a motorbike, was crossed by the tricycle rider, resulting in disagreement and in the process, he was hit on the head, which caused him to be unconscious.

“According to my son who was with the deceased at the time the incident occurred, they had closed from work. He saw what transpired. He was sitting at the back of a motorbike the deceased was riding. He says a tricycle rider crossed them and in the process, a misunderstanding ensued,” he said.

“After the disagreement, as the deceased was about to get onto his motorbike, the tricycle rider hit him in the head with a stick, and he became unconscious. The one who hit him with the stick is called Hamza. We are told there was one other person called Lil Wayne, but he rather went to check if my brother was alive. My son told us Hamza hit my brother, but the police are saying we are only trying to blame the accused because my brother is dead. I don’t understand the police’s position,” brother of the deceased said.

“I want authorities to ensure justice is served. He has now left behind two children. The younger one is five months old while the elder one is four years old. Two persons have been identified as being the perpetrators. I want them to be arrested and prosecuted accordingly,” wife of the deceased, Theresa Amoah, appealed. -Citi Newsroom