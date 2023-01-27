Malta Guinness rewards WPL coaches, players

Women Premier League (WPL) sponsors, Malta Guinness, has awarded two coaches and players for win­ning the Coach and Player of the Month awards for the months of October and November, 2022.

Hasaacas Ladies Head Coach Yusif Basigi and Joe Nana Adark­wa of Ampem Darkoa Ladies, emerged winners of the coaches of the year awards for the two months.

Second top-scorer in the league, Stella Nyamekye, of Dreamz Ladies and Ophelia Serwaa Am­ponsah of Ampem Darkoa Ladies won the player versions of the awards.

They received cash amounts of GH¢ 1,000 and souvenirs from Malta Guinness.

Addressing guests at the awards presentation, the General Sec­retary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr Prosper Harrison Addo, congratulated the winners and urged them to keep working hard to make the league very competitive.

“The first round lived up to the bill. The GFA and its sponsors are happy with what has been seen now. We know the level can go higher than what we’ve seen in the first round.”

He disclosed that the second tranche of monies would be released to the clubs ahead of the commencement of the league this weekend.

He announced the arrival of equipment for referees officiating in the competition to make their work easier.

The Marketing Manager of Malta Guinness, Ms Dinah Adu- Asare, said the sponsorship was aimed at inspiring the main actors of the competition for their out­standing performance.

She said, she was hopeful the second phase of the league will see more exciting play and results.

“The next phase of the season promises to be more exciting and power-packed with lots of activities, including stakeholder engagements with the football and business communities, capacity building workshops for players as well as other activations across the country.”

“The sponsorship of the WPL is in furtherance of Malta Guin­ness promise of creating a ‘World of Good’ and champion the progressive portrayal of women through football,” she added.

In 2022, Malta Guinness signed a three-year contract with the GFA to support the Women’s Premier League.

That she explained, was based on the brand’s commitment to champion diversity and inclusion and demystify misconceptions around women’s football

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY