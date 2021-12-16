Make do with what you have – Rt. Rev. Dr. Ofori

The Right Rev. Dr. Setorwu Kwadzo Ofori, the Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC) has lamented the practice of the youth in particular and Ghanaians in general where premium is placed on anything foreign at the expense of the local versions.

“The problem we have as a nation and Africans is the fact that, we do not use what we have. We have been trained…not sure where the training came from though, to admire what others are doing and often despise our own.”

The Rt. Rev. Dr. Ofori was speaking at a ceremony to mark the official Movement of the Global Theological Seminary (GTS) to its permanent site at Adaklu Wumenu, near Ho, the Volta Regional capital.

Speaking on the theme: “God is the Provider,”the Moderator said God in his infinite wisdom and mercies had blessed Ghanaians and Africans with rich resources that could be garnered for development.

He said “it is about time Ghanaians looked internally and made use of all the resources, human and natural so as to change our negative narratives. Let us develop the taste for our God given resources and distaste for foreign ones”.

On GTS, the Moderator said, after the split in the Evangelical Presbyterian Church in 1991, the then E.P. Church of Ghana now GEC had challenges with how to train its leaders especially pastors.

The church relied on several institutions to train its pioneer pastors and leaders but took the bold decision to groom its own adding that, “no institution can better train another’s workforce like itself. For this reason, the GEC has decided to train its own pastors and church leaders. After the initial sound doctrinal training they receive from GTS, they are allowed to further their education from other evangelical institutions”, he explained.

Dr Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister and a Presbyter of the GEC encouraged members to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic and urged them to debunk the myth that injecting the vaccine was the mark of the beast.

The Volta Regional Minister also called on Ghanaians to patronise the newly commissioned Ho Airport for their safety, comfort, to save time and in order to keep the facility in business.

Rev. DrKomiHiagbe, Rector of the Seminary in his welcome address expressed gratitude to the leadership and the entire membership of the Church for relocating them to their permanent site which would contribute in no small measure to finalise government’s accreditation.

The occasion was witnessed by Rev. Raphael Mac Attih, the Synod Clerk, Professor RemmeilAdorsraku, the Male Presbyter, Mrs Christie EsiBoboobe, the Female Presbyter, the newly elected Executive and their spouses, some Synod Committee members, pastors and some members of the Church in the Ho Presbytery.

By Times Reporter