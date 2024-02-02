Maj-Gen. Oppong-Peprah assumes office as CDS …as GAF pulls out Vice Admiral Amoama

The outgoing Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Ghana Armed Force (GAF), Vice Admiral Seth Amoama has formally transferred authority to his successor, Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah.

The transfer of authority by Vice Admiral Seth Amoama to his successor took place at a guard of honour parade organ­ised by the GAF at Burma Camp, yesterday, to bid farewell and honour tothe outgoing CDS.

Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, the outgoing CDS being pulled out of service. Photo. Ebo Gorman

The guard of honour parade mounted by the GAF was made of 98-member troops drawn from the army, navy, and air force and was inspected by Vice Admi­ral Amoama.

Citations and gifts were also presented to Vice Admiral Amoa­ma by the Ministry of Defence, officers, men, and defence civil­ian staff of the GAF, the GAF Command and Staff College, and allied security agencies.

Some of the gifts presented to the outgoing CDS were plaques, royal Kente and accessories, a double-door fridge, and a televi­sion set.

The farewell parade was followed by a pulling-out parade during which Vice Admiral Amoama waved a white handker­chief to mark his retirement from GAF after 40 years of service.

Vice Admiral Amoama in his farewell address expressed gratitude to the President, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, the Ministry of Defence, public agencies, heads of allied security agencies, the clergy, media, and his family for the support offered him during his tenure of office.

He urged the leadership of the GAF to ensure professional­ism by training all year-round to improve their skills, adding that “leadership is not about the rank you hold. It is about the life you touch and the legacies you leave.”

Furthermore, he urged the GAF and allied security agencies to support the newly appoint­ed CDS to perform his duty diligently to ensure its transfor­mation.

In attendance at the brief but colourful ceremony, was the Deputy Minister of Defence, Mr Kofi Amankwa-Manu, the Deputy Minister of Education, Mr John Ntim Fordjour, Member of Parliament (MP) for Korle Klottey Constituency, Mrs Zane­tor Agyeman-Rawlings, and MP for Wa West, Mr Peter Lanchene Toobu.

Others include heads of allied security services, retired CDS and officers, members of the Parlia­ment Select Committee on De­fence, Council of State, National Security Council, and a delegation of traditional leaders from Kwa­hu Mpraeso led by Nana Krobea Asante, Adontehene of Mpraeso, Kwahu.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY