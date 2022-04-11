Maintenance works will not lead to “Dumsor”– ECG, GRIDco

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) have assured the Ghanaian public that ongoing maintenance works in Accra will not lead to power outages, popularly referred to as “Dumsor.”

This followed reports that Accra was about to experience power outages due to the commencement of the reconstruction of transmission lines from Achimota to Mallam substations.

A joint statement issued in Accra yesterday noted that the reconstruction works commenced last Saturday, April 9.

“Our attention has been drawn to press reports with headlines such as DUMSOR TO HIT ACCRA FOR 84 DAYS in reference to a public statement issued by GRIDCo.

Whilst we confirm the reconstruction work on our transmission lines has commenced since Saturday, April 9, 2022, we wish to assure the public that the ongoing work will not lead to any “DUMSOR,” the statement noted.

It said the Phase One of the reconstruction exercise of the transmission line from Mallam Substation to Avenor was undertaken and successfully completed in November 2021 without any significant disturbance to power delivery in Accra and its environs.

The Phase Two of the exercise from Achimota Substation to Avernor, the statement added, would similarly not disrupt power delivery in Accra.

It stated that as part of measures to improve power delivery in Accra and its environs, GRIDCo and ECG have inaugurated the Pokuase and Kasoa Substations.

The statement indicated that the bulk supply points of Kasoa, Mallam, Accra Central, Pokuase and Achimota Substations have enough transformer capacities to meet the desired demand without any load curtailment or load shedding.

It further assured Ghanaians that GRIDCo and ECG were collaborating effectively to deliver power whilst the reconstruction work goes on.

In an earlier statement, GRIDCo said the work involves removing two 161Kv transmission lines on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

The work, which is expected to be completed on Thursday, June 30, 2022, was to meet the increasing demand for electricity.

