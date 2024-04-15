Maintain ‘Taqwa’ at all times …New Bortianor Imam advises Muslims  

The Imam of New Bortianor in the Ga South Municipality, Sheikh Dr Ibrahim Abubakari, has urged Muslims to maintain their ‘Taqwa’ by being God-conscious and always praying for the good and mercies of Allah on this earth and the hereafter.

“We have to be prudent in our celebration, so that we don’t abort the mercies of Allah, we have to go extra mile to maintain our Taqwa so that we can achieve our goals here and the hereafter,” Imam Abubakari added.

Imam Abubakari was delivering a sermon to the Muslim community after leading them in Eid prayers at West Hills Mall last Wednesday to round up the month-long Ramadan fasting.

Imam Abubakari used the occasion, which was attended by all the chiefs and youth leaders in the community, to pray to Allah seeking His blessings of peaceful co- existence among Ghanaians and prosperity.

“We pray to Allah to accept our Ramadan fasting, we ask Allah to give us His grace, we ask Allah to shower His blessings on us,” he admonished.

Imam Abubakari urged Muslims to continue to uphold the virtues and values of Islam and let the discipline and the good deeds they learnt during the Ramadan to resonate their lives to achieving Allah’s blessings.

Imam Abubakari asked Muslims to avoid all satanic and evil influence and remain faithful to Allah, saying, “With Ramadan over, Allah has opened the gate of the satanic and evil deeds, after chaining them during the Holy month, let’s maintain our Taqwa in Allah to guard against evil influence.”

The New Bortianor Imam said during the “Night of Destiny in the month of Ramadan, Allah has decreed what will happen to everyone, we are in mystery over what our faith is, be it sickness or wealth, so let’s be prayerful and maintain our Taqwa in Allah for His mercies and blessings.”

“No one knows our destiny except Allah, so let us be prudent in our celebration, commit ourselves to Allah and pray for good things to happen in our lives,” he added.

